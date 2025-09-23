Pakistan bought about 180,000 tons soybeans in September, expected U.S. origin

HAMBURG: Importers in Pakistan purchased an estimated 180,000 metric tons of soybeans in September expected to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

Three shipments each of around 60,000 tons were purchased which are expected to be shipped from the U.S. Gulf in January 2026.

Export availability of U.S.-origin soybeans is large following China’s transfer of import purchases to Brazil during the U.S./China trade war, traders said. Brazilian soybean export prices are also firm largely because of Chinese demand, they said.