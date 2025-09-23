BML 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
BOP 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.85%)
CNERGY 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 97.35 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.08%)
DCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
DGKC 249.98 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.73%)
FCCL 57.63 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.32%)
FFL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
GCIL 33.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
HUBC 210.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.2%)
KEL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.26%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 107.79 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.75%)
NBP 189.61 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.16%)
PAEL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
POWER 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
PPL 192.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.23%)
PREMA 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-6.12%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.43%)
SNGP 138.71 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.81%)
SSGC 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TREET 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.63%)
TRG 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.42%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan bought about 180,000 tons soybeans in September, expected U.S. origin

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 04:45pm

HAMBURG: Importers in Pakistan purchased an estimated 180,000 metric tons of soybeans in September expected to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

Three shipments each of around 60,000 tons were purchased which are expected to be shipped from the U.S. Gulf in January 2026.

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric ton sugar tender, traders say

Export availability of U.S.-origin soybeans is large following China’s transfer of import purchases to Brazil during the U.S./China trade war, traders said. Brazilian soybean export prices are also firm largely because of Chinese demand, they said.

Pakistan Soybeans SOYBEANS price Chicago soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan bought about 180,000 tons soybeans in September, expected U.S. origin

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,200 points in early trade

Pakistani rupee sees 33rd successive gain against US dollar

After years of progress, Pakistan sees poverty rise again — World Bank urges people‑centred reforms

Gold surges to record-breaking high in Pakistan

IT sector to be ‘core element’ under KSA-Pakistan agreement: Shaza Fatima

Trump to meet officials from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries on Gaza

New berths, storage facilities announced for Port Qasim to boost exports

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric ton sugar tender, traders say

Pakistani fertiliser firm signs non-compete deal with US-based FMC, gets $6mn

OGDC’s profit down 19% in FY25 amid lower sales

Read more stories