Sep 23, 2025 اردو
Business & Finance

CEO of Flying Cement passes away

BR Web Desk Published 23 Sep, 2025 03:24pm

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flying Cement Company Limited Agha Humayun Khan, passed away on Monday.

The company shared this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“In compliance with the regulations of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, we hereby notify you of this unfortunate event,” the company wrote.

“As per our governance framework, the company is in the process of appointing a CEO to fill the casual vacancy.”

Flying Cement Company Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1992.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of cement.

