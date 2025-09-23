BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz attends UNGA session to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

  • Premier to also present Pakistan’s perspective on key global matters
BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 10:08pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he will highlight Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and Palestine.

The PM landed in New York on Monday evening and is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers and senior government officials.

During the visit, the PM will participate in several high-level events, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, the High-Level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a special high-level event on climate action.

He is also scheduled to join a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional and international peace and security.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz will address the UNGA, where he is expected to highlight Pakistan’s stance on key global and regional issues.

In his speech, the premier is expected to call on the international community to address the prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine.

He will particularly focus on the crisis in Gaza and urge decisive action to end the suffering of Palestinians.

The prime minister will also present Pakistan’s stance on regional security and global challenges, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia and sustainable development.

Ishaq Dar meets Syrian president

Meanwhile, the foreign minister met Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara’a on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

In a post on X, Dar said he reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Syrian people, and “we shared the resolve to further deepen historic Pakistan–Syria friendship through cooperation across diverse domains, including trade, human capital, and development”.

