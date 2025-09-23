BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
World

Spanish PM calls for full UN membership for Palestinian state

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2025 03:48am

WASHINGTON: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, an outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, called Monday for a state of Palestine to be admitted to the UN after a French-led summit on recognition.

“This conference marks a milestone, but it’s not the end of the road. It’s only the beginning,” Sanchez said at the United Nations General Assembly.

“The State of Palestine must be a full member of the United Nations,” he continued.

“The process for the State of Palestine to join this organization must be completed as soon as possible, on an equal footing with other states,” he said.

UK, Australia, Canada and Portugal recognise Palestinian state

“Second, we must take immediate measures to stop the barbarism and make peace possible.”

The left-wing Spanish prime minister has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s devastating offensive in Gaza launched in response to the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

Spain, alongside Ireland and Norway, already recognized a Palestinian state in May.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar recently described Sanchez as “antisemitic” and a “liar” after the Spanish leader expressed admiration for pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted Spain’s Vuelta cycling race.

The attack on Sanchez led Spain to summon Israel’s top diplomat in Madrid.

UN Pedro Sanchez Gaza Palestinian state Gaza war

