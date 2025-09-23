BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

Water crisis: between industrial mismanagement and climate disasters

Abida Naurin Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:56am

Pakistan today faces a dual water emergency—crippling scarcity on one hand and recurring floods on the other. Ranked among the world’s most water-stressed countries, the nation’s water woes are aggravated not just by climate change, but also by years of poor governance, industrial negligence, and weak enforcement of environmental policies.

The recent floods that inundated vast areas of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are only the latest reminder of how fragile and mismanaged Pakistan’s water system has become.

Industrial water mismanagement- Industrial activity, which contributes nearly 20 percent to Pakistan’s GDP, is a key driver of water stress.

Over the last decade, industrial water consumption has surged by nearly 20 percent, with textiles, tanneries, chemicals, and cement industries at the forefront. More than 90 percent of industries, particularly those in Punjab and Sindh, depend on unregulated groundwater extraction. This has not only led to aquifer depletion but also triggered saline intrusion, reducing the availability of freshwater for both domestic and agricultural needs.

The bigger tragedy is the near absence of wastewater treatment. Less than 5 percent of industrial units are equipped with functional effluent treatment plants (ETPs). In Karachi, home to over 6,000 industries, untreated waste—including heavy metals, dyes, and toxic chemicals—is dumped directly into rivers and the Arabian Sea. Lahore, too, contributes hundreds of millions of tons of liquid and solid waste into the Ravi River each year. Such practices not only contaminate surface water but also seep into groundwater, which millions rely on for drinking.

The consequences are staggering. Industrial effluents have polluted rivers like the Ravi, Lyari and Malir, decimating aquatic biodiversity and poisoning farmland. Communities living near industrial clusters face soaring cases of skin infections, gastrointestinal diseases, and long-term exposure to carcinogenic pollutants. Agricultural produce irrigated with contaminated water has further introduced toxins into food chains, endangering human health on a mass scale.

Environmental degradation has compounded the problem. Fertile lands are losing productivity due to toxic irrigation, while aquatic ecosystems that once supported livelihoods are collapsing. Instead of serving as engines of progress, industries are fast becoming catalysts of ecological decline.

Pakistan is not without policies. The Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (1997) and the National Water Policy (2018) both highlight the need for sustainable industrial water management. However, implementation remains dismal. Provincial Environmental Protection Agencies (EPAs) lack resources, staffing, and political backing. Even when legal action is taken, penalties are too lenient to deter offenders. There exists impunity with which industries pollute, enabled by governance gaps and weak accountability.

Pakistan’s performance lags far behind regional peers.

India treats around 30 percent of its industrial wastewater, while Vietnam treats nearly 40 percent. Both countries have introduced sector-specific efficiency benchmarks, water pricing mechanisms, and incentives for recycling. Pakistan, by contrast, treats less than 5 percent of its wastewater and lacks any sectoral efficiency norms.

This failure to benchmark and adopt best practices leaves Pakistan with an industrial base that is water-inefficient, environmentally damaging, and globally uncompetitive.

The 2022 floods displaced millions and caused damage exceeding $30 billion. The floods of 2025 are once again testing Pakistan’s resilience. But beyond displacement and destruction, these floods have also carried untreated industrial waste across rural and urban landscapes. Polluted floodwaters have contaminated drinking supplies and farmland, spreading waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and dysentery.

Ironically, while floods bring an excess of water, Pakistan lacks the infrastructure to store and manage it. Much of the water rushes into the sea, wasted, even as other regions continue to experience drought. Industrial waste exacerbates the disaster by clogging storm drains, reducing the capacity of urban centers to cope with heavy rainfall. Instead of mitigating the effects of climate shocks, Pakistan’s industrial practices worsen them.

Addressing Pakistan’s water crisis demands urgent reforms centered on industrial water management. Effective industrial water management in Pakistan requires a comprehensive package of reforms.

Mandatory water audits should be introduced, compelling industries to disclose their water consumption and effluent discharges, with strict penalties imposed for false reporting. At the same time, investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure, particularly common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) for industrial clusters, must be prioritized through shared financing models between the government and private sector.

Strengthening the capacity of provincial Environmental Protection Agencies (EPAs) is equally critical, equipping them with adequate resources, monitoring technologies, and legal authority to enforce compliance. Introducing water pricing mechanisms to regulate and charge groundwater extraction would discourage unsustainable overuse. Furthermore, effective public–private partnerships involving industry associations, donor agencies, and civil society can play a key role in accelerating the adoption of water-efficient technologies.

Finally, industrial planning must be made flood-resilient by ensuring that waste management and drainage infrastructure in industrial zones is climate-proofed, thereby reducing the risks of pollution during extreme weather events.

Pakistan’s water future cannot be secured by focusing only on agriculture or climate adaptation. Industrial mismanagement lies at the heart of the crisis, silently undermining water security, public health, and ecological sustainability. The floods of recent years serve as a grim reminder: when unchecked pollution collides with climate shocks, the damage multiplies.

Water is not just an economic input—it is the foundation of life. Pakistan must act decisively, ensuring industries become part of the solution rather than the problem. If reforms are further delayed, the country risks drowning in its own negligence—sometimes in floods, sometimes in scarcity, but always in crisis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abida Naurin

The writer is a Research Fellow at Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). She can be reached via Email at: [email protected]

climate change gdp industries water crisis Climate disasters Floods in Pakistan wastewater floods 2025 environmental policies Industrial water mismanagement EPAs

Comments

200 characters

Water crisis: between industrial mismanagement and climate disasters

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil little changed as traders assess supply risks

Trump to meet officials from Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Read more stories