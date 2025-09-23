Markets Print 2025-09-23
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 22, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.98 282.50 JPY 1.88 1.93
EURO 331.23 334.35 AED 77.08 77.80
GBP 380.80 384.90 SAR 75.15 75.80
INTERBANK 281.50 281.60
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments