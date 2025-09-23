Markets Print 2025-09-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 22, 2025) . ==================================== ...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 157,554.66
High: 158,850.34
Low: 157,245.73
Net Change: 482.71
Volume (000): 833,293
Value (000): 43,794,158
Makt Cap (000) 4,662,952,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,365.93
NET CH (+) 198.41
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,426.39
NET CH (-) 115.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,101.58
NET CH (+) 411.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,950.04
NET CH (+) 165.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,950.04
NET CH (+) 165.55
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,679.30
NET CH (+) 27.66
====================================
As on: 22-September-2025
====================================
