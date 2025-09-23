KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 22, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 157,554.66 High: 158,850.34 Low: 157,245.73 Net Change: 482.71 Volume (000): 833,293 Value (000): 43,794,158 Makt Cap (000) 4,662,952,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,365.93 NET CH (+) 198.41 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,426.39 NET CH (-) 115.50 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,101.58 NET CH (+) 411.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,950.04 NET CH (+) 165.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,950.04 NET CH (+) 165.55 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,679.30 NET CH (+) 27.66 ==================================== As on: 22-September-2025 ====================================

