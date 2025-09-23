KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 22, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc. Crude Pak National 21-09-2025
.Shalamar Oil Ship
B-9/B-8 Gfc Dis/Load Eastwind Ship 19-09-2025
Prime Containers Company
B-11/B-11 Ogba Load Ocean 10-09-2025
Clinkers Services
B-14/B-15 Belita Disc, Bulk Shipping 18-09-2025
(Dap) Agencies
B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Rabni Load Noor 13-09-2025
Rice Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Fiora - Ocean 31-08-2025
World
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis./Load Oocl 20-09-2025
Nagoya Containers Pakistan
B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis./Load X-Pres 21-09-2025
Kohima Containers Kohima
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-1 Kota Dis./Load Pacific Deita 21-09-2025
Manzanillo Containers Shipping
Sopt-2 Msc Dis./Load Mac Agency 20-09-2025
Paloma Containers Pakistan
Sopt-3 ApiQindao Dis./Load Cma Cgm 20-09-2025
Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Paloma 22-09-2025 Dis./Load Mac Agency
Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Zao Galaxy 22-09-2025 D/2505 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
M.T.Sargodha 22-09-2025 D/73000 Crude Pakistan
Oil National Ship
Fossil 22-09-2025 D/73000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship
Kmtc Colombo 22-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
X-Press Pyxis 22-09-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Sipi Agency Pak
Cma Cgm 22-09-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Zanzibar Pakistan
Wan Hai 316 23-09-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
Ital Universo 23-09-2025 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Kai Da Hong Zhou 23-09-2025 D/L Container Yaaseen
Shipping Lines
Seaspan 23-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Bellwether Agencies
GslGrania 23-09-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Sin Shun He 22-09-2025 Container Ship -
Hong Yong Chang 22-09-2025 Container Ship -
KmtcMamila 22-09-2025 Container Ship -
Xing Ning He 22-09-2025 General Cargo -
Jacob Oldendoeff 22-09-2025 Clinkers -
Jin Shun He 22-09-2025 Container Ship -
Cosco New York 22-09-2025 Container Ship -
Beijing Bridge 22-09-2025 Container Ship -
Maritime Amity 22-09-2025 Tanker -
Seaspan Santos 22-09-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nour El Steel Star September 20th, 2025
Huda Plat Shipping
MW-2 Alexandros-III Sugar PNSC September 20th, 2025
Bags
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Falmouth Coal Alpine September 19th, 2025
Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Ncc Palm Alpine September 21st, 2025
Huda oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Mugello Gasoline Alpine September 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Giovanni Soya Bean Ocean Sept 17th, 2025
Topic Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Avon LPG M Sept 17th, 2025
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Amir Gas LPG M Sept 20th, 2025
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Kunlun LNG GSA September 22nd, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Amir Gas LPG M International September 22nd, 2025
Avon LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK September 22nd, 2025
Maran Gas
Efessos LNG GSA -do-
Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do-
Sarwat Gas LPG M International -do-
AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp -do-
Peace One Palm oil Alpine -do-
Copen Hagon
Bulker Steel Coil GAC -do-
Orchid
Kefalonia Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Seaspan Santos Container GAC September 22nd, 2025
=============================================================================
