KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 22, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc. Crude Pak National 21-09-2025 .Shalamar Oil Ship B-9/B-8 Gfc Dis/Load Eastwind Ship 19-09-2025 Prime Containers Company B-11/B-11 Ogba Load Ocean 10-09-2025 Clinkers Services B-14/B-15 Belita Disc, Bulk Shipping 18-09-2025 (Dap) Agencies B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025 Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Rabni Load Noor 13-09-2025 Rice Sons ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Fiora - Ocean 31-08-2025 World B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis./Load Oocl 20-09-2025 Nagoya Containers Pakistan B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis./Load X-Pres 21-09-2025 Kohima Containers Kohima ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sopt-1 Kota Dis./Load Pacific Deita 21-09-2025 Manzanillo Containers Shipping Sopt-2 Msc Dis./Load Mac Agency 20-09-2025 Paloma Containers Pakistan Sopt-3 ApiQindao Dis./Load Cma Cgm 20-09-2025 Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Paloma 22-09-2025 Dis./Load Mac Agency Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Zao Galaxy 22-09-2025 D/2505 Base Oil Gac Pakistan M.T.Sargodha 22-09-2025 D/73000 Crude Pakistan Oil National Ship Fossil 22-09-2025 D/73000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship Kmtc Colombo 22-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies X-Press Pyxis 22-09-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Sipi Agency Pak Cma Cgm 22-09-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Zanzibar Pakistan Wan Hai 316 23-09-2025 D/L Container Riazeda Ital Universo 23-09-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Kai Da Hong Zhou 23-09-2025 D/L Container Yaaseen Shipping Lines Seaspan 23-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Bellwether Agencies GslGrania 23-09-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Sin Shun He 22-09-2025 Container Ship - Hong Yong Chang 22-09-2025 Container Ship - KmtcMamila 22-09-2025 Container Ship - Xing Ning He 22-09-2025 General Cargo - Jacob Oldendoeff 22-09-2025 Clinkers - Jin Shun He 22-09-2025 Container Ship - Cosco New York 22-09-2025 Container Ship - Beijing Bridge 22-09-2025 Container Ship - Maritime Amity 22-09-2025 Tanker - Seaspan Santos 22-09-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nour El Steel Star September 20th, 2025 Huda Plat Shipping MW-2 Alexandros-III Sugar PNSC September 20th, 2025 Bags ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Falmouth Coal Alpine September 19th, 2025 Bay ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Ncc Palm Alpine September 21st, 2025 Huda oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Mugello Gasoline Alpine September 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Giovanni Soya Bean Ocean Sept 17th, 2025 Topic Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Avon LPG M Sept 17th, 2025 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Amir Gas LPG M Sept 20th, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Kunlun LNG GSA September 22nd, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Amir Gas LPG M International September 22nd, 2025 Avon LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK September 22nd, 2025 Maran Gas Efessos LNG GSA -do- Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do- Sarwat Gas LPG M International -do- AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp -do- Peace One Palm oil Alpine -do- Copen Hagon Bulker Steel Coil GAC -do- Orchid Kefalonia Palm oil Alpine -do- Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Seaspan Santos Container GAC September 22nd, 2025 =============================================================================

