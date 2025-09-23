BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
Markets Print 2025-09-23

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 22, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc. Crude    Pak National       21-09-2025
                  .Shalamar      Oil            Ship
B-9/B-8           Gfc            Dis/Load       Eastwind Ship      19-09-2025
                  Prime          Containers     Company
B-11/B-11         Ogba           Load           Ocean              10-09-2025
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-15         Belita         Disc,          Bulk Shipping      18-09-2025
                                 (Dap)          Agencies
B-16/B-17         Legend         Disc           Seatrade           15-09-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Rabni          Load           Noor               13-09-2025
                                 Rice            Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Fiora          -              Ocean              31-08-2025
                                                World
B-26/B-27         Oocl           Dis./Load      Oocl               20-09-2025
                  Nagoya         Containers     Pakistan
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis./Load      X-Pres             21-09-2025
                   Kohima        Containers     Kohima
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-1            Kota           Dis./Load      Pacific Deita      21-09-2025
                  Manzanillo     Containers     Shipping
Sopt-2            Msc            Dis./Load      Mac Agency         20-09-2025
                  Paloma         Containers     Pakistan
Sopt-3            ApiQindao      Dis./Load      Cma Cgm            20-09-2025
                                 Containers      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Paloma        22-09-2025     Dis./Load                        Mac Agency
                                 Containers                          Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Zao Galaxy        22-09-2025     D/2505 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
M.T.Sargodha      22-09-2025     D/73000 Crude                       Pakistan
                                 Oil                            National Ship
Fossil            22-09-2025     D/73000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                                     Ship
Kmtc Colombo      22-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
X-Press Pyxis     22-09-2025     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
                                                              Sipi Agency Pak
Cma Cgm           22-09-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Zanzibar                                                             Pakistan
Wan Hai 316       23-09-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Ital Universo     23-09-2025     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Kai Da Hong Zhou  23-09-2025     D/L Container                        Yaaseen
                                                               Shipping Lines
Seaspan           23-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
Bellwether                                                           Agencies
GslGrania         23-09-2025     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Sin Shun He       22-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hong Yong Chang   22-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
KmtcMamila        22-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Xing Ning He      22-09-2025     General Cargo                              -
Jacob Oldendoeff  22-09-2025     Clinkers                                   -
Jin Shun He       22-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Cosco New York    22-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Beijing Bridge    22-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Maritime Amity    22-09-2025     Tanker                                     -
Seaspan Santos    22-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nour El        Steel          Star     September 20th, 2025
                  Huda           Plat           Shipping
MW-2              Alexandros-III Sugar          PNSC     September 20th, 2025
                                 Bags
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Falmouth       Coal           Alpine   September 19th, 2025
                  Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Ncc            Palm           Alpine   September 21st, 2025
                  Huda           oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Mugello        Gasoline       Alpine   September 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Giovanni       Soya Bean      Ocean         Sept 17th, 2025
                  Topic           Seed          Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Avon           LPG            M             Sept 17th, 2025
                                                International                
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Amir Gas       LPG            M             Sept 20th, 2025
                                                International                
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Kunlun            LNG            GSA                     September 22nd, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Amir Gas          LPG            M International         September 22nd, 2025
Avon              LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
MSC Fie-X         Container      MSC PAK                 September 22nd, 2025
Maran Gas
Efessos           LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Kaisa-1           LPG            M International                         -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
Santosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
Nord Agano        Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Sarwat Gas        LPG            M International                         -do-
AN-61             LPG            Universal Shipp                         -do-
Peace One         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Copen Hagon
Bulker            Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Orchid
Kefalonia         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kathrine Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Seaspan Santos    Container      GAC                     September 22nd, 2025
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

