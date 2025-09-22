BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm snaps two straight sessions of losses as export data lifts market

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 04:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped two consecutive sessions of declines on Monday, as stronger Chicago soyoil and Dalian palm olein supported the market on encouraging export figures.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 17 ringgit, or 0.38%, to 4,442 ringgit ($1,057.62) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil prices rebounded as Chicago soyoil and Dalian palm olein recovered following positive export data, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“Prices were further supported ahead of the industry Globoil conference in Mumbai later this week,” the trader said.

Cargo surveyors estimated that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1-20 rose between 8.3% and8.7% compared with the same period a month earlier.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.36%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.21%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.47%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed as concerns over Russia and the Middle East were countered by oversupply jitters.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.1% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil price Malaysian palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm snaps two straight sessions of losses as export data lifts market

Pakistani rupee registers 32nd successive gain against US dollar

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs393,700 in Pakistan

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

Read more stories