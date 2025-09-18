BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
Palm oil ends lower on weakness in soyoil on Dalian, Chicago exchanges

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 04:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday, erasing the previous session’s gains, as the contract tracked losses in soyoil at Dalian and Chicago futures.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 41 Malaysian ringgit, or 0.92%, to 4,434 ringgit ($1,057.22) a metric ton.

“Today’s futures are tracking weaknesses from both Dalian and Chicago markets, with soyoil under focus,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

A Brazilian judge on Wednesday left in place a moratorium on trading in soy grown in recently deforested parts of the Amazon, according to a decision seen by Reuters, rejecting a request by a farmer group to reverse an injunction related to the ban.

The moratorium is a two-decade-old private pact barring soybean traders from buying from farmers who cleared Amazon land after July 2008.

Chicago soybean futures fell for a second straight session, pressured by weaker soyoil after a U.S. biofuels proposal disappointed the market

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday issued a proposal for reallocatingbiofuel blending obligations waived under the Small Refinery Exemption (SRE) program to large refineries.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract declined 1.64%, while its palm oil contract fell 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) BOcv1 lost 0.73%.

Palm rises on stronger rival edible oils

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

According to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1-15 rose 2.6% compared to August 1-15, while according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, they fell 0.1%.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.17% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

