BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025
Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

Published 22 Sep, 2025 01:11pm

Pakistan’s power sector circular debt stood at Rs1.66 trillion in July 2025, declining sharply by 29.3% from Rs2.35 trillion in July 2024, according to data compiled by Arif Habib Limited (AHL). However, the stock increased marginally by 2.9% month-on-month (MoM).

According to the data, payables to power producers accounted for the largest chunk of the debt, which amounted to Rs908 billion in July, up 5.5% MoM but significantly lower, i.e. 41.8% than Rs1.56 trillion during the same month last year.

Meanwhile, GENCOs’ payables to fuel suppliers remained at Rs93 billion, showing a 13.1% annual drop. Debt parked in the Power Holding Limited (PHL) stood at Rs660 billion, unchanged from June but 3.4% lower on a yearly basis.

The data break-up showed that budgeted but unreleased subsidies contributed Rs35 billion during July, compared to Rs28 billion in June. DISCO losses and inefficiencies added Rs41 billion, while DISCO under-recoveries contributed Rs46 billion. However, this was partly offset by prior year recoveries and other adjustments, which shaved off Rs72 billion.

Meanwhile, pending generation cost adjustments (QTA + FCA) reduced the burden by Rs6 billion in July. Non-payment by K-Electric stood at Rs3 billion.

Overall, the net increase in circular debt during July stood at Rs47 billion.

Days ago, Power Division requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to witness the signing ceremony of agreements with banks for raising Rs1.225 trillion in loans to partially retire the power sector’s circular debt, which currently stands at about Rs1.7 trillion, down from Rs2.5 trillion, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to sources, all codal formalities for the Rs 1.225 trillion financing package have been completed with 18 banks. The boards of Discos, CPPA-G, Power Division, and Finance Division have already cleared the agreements.

“All codal requirements, requisite documents, and guarantees are now in place,” a source confirmed.

power sector Power Division Genco power sector debt payables

