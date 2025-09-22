BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Late profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains at KSE-100 Index

  • KSE-100 settles at 157,554.66
BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 03:42pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw volatile trading on Monday, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index swaying in both directions before closing the day lower by nearly 500 points.

The KSE-100 started trading on a positive note, hitting an intra-day high of 158,850.34.

However, the index witnessed selling pressure in the second half, which pushed it into negative territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 157,554.66, down by 482.71 points or 0.31%.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is set to visit Pakistan on September 25, 2025, for the second semi-annual review of the $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), with the country expected to meet all seven Quantitative Performance Criteria (QPC) for the March and June 2025 quarters, including net international reserves and SWAP positions, said Topline Securities in its report on Saturday.

During the previous week, the PSX sustained its bullish momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surging 3,597.68 points, or 2.3%, to settle at 158,037.37 points compared to 154,439.69 points a week earlier.

The index touched a weekly high of 159,337 points, marking one of the strongest rallies of the year as investor confidence was buoyed by a combination of domestic and external triggers.

Internationally, Asian stocks drifted higher and the dollar steadied on Monday, with markets weighing the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path after a rate cut last week, while President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown on worker visas kept sentiment in check.

India’s benchmark index slipped after the Trump administration said on Friday it would ask companies to pay $100,000 for new H-1B worker visas, a blow to the tech sector that relies on skilled workers from India and China.

US stock futures eased, with the S&P futures down 0.1%, while European futures indicated a subdued open.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1% higher. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 1.3% and Taiwan stocks gained more than 1% to a record high.

India’s $283 billion information technology sector, which gets more than half of its revenue from the US, will likely feel the pain in the near term amid souring ties between India and the United States.

This is an intra-day update

