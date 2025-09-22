Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) announced on Monday that it had entered into a new export contract worth $8.1 million with Gold Crest Trading FZE, for the export of frozen boneless beef for industrial and household processing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The listed meat exporter disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“This contract represents the quality of our meat production for the wider UAE markets and reaffirms our position as a leading meat processor and exporter from Pakistan to the UAE and the contract revenues are expected to be fully realized during 2025- 2026,” the company informed the bourse.

“The management of TOMCL is confident that this export business partnership with Gold Crest Trading FZE, UAE, will further enhance our company’s financial performance, contributing positively to our topline and delivering value to our esteemed shareholders.”

Earlier in September, TOMCL secured confirmed export orders worth $7.5 million from China for cooked and heat-treated frozen boneless beef.

“TOMCL is pleased to announce another major export breakthrough: the company has secured confirmed export orders worth $7.5 million for cooked/heat-treated frozen boneless beef to be exported to China during the financial year 2025-2026,” read the notice.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 2010, TOMCL processes and sells halal meat and allied products. It is also one of the leading exporters of red meat and meat by-products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market.