BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2025 10:13am

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) announced on Monday that it had entered into a new export contract worth $8.1 million with Gold Crest Trading FZE, for the export of frozen boneless beef for industrial and household processing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The listed meat exporter disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“This contract represents the quality of our meat production for the wider UAE markets and reaffirms our position as a leading meat processor and exporter from Pakistan to the UAE and the contract revenues are expected to be fully realized during 2025- 2026,” the company informed the bourse.

“The management of TOMCL is confident that this export business partnership with Gold Crest Trading FZE, UAE, will further enhance our company’s financial performance, contributing positively to our topline and delivering value to our esteemed shareholders.”

Earlier in September, TOMCL secured confirmed export orders worth $7.5 million from China for cooked and heat-treated frozen boneless beef.

“TOMCL is pleased to announce another major export breakthrough: the company has secured confirmed export orders worth $7.5 million for cooked/heat-treated frozen boneless beef to be exported to China during the financial year 2025-2026,” read the notice.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 2010, TOMCL processes and sells halal meat and allied products. It is also one of the leading exporters of red meat and meat by-products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market.

PSX PSX notice The Organic Meat Company Limited

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Strong start at equities, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

95% Pakistan builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

Oil inches up as tension flares in Europe, Middle East

Trump’s H-1B visa crackdown upends Indian IT industry’s playbook

Pakistan can’t be considered rivals anymore, says India captain Suryakumar

Read more stories