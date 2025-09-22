BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan can’t be considered rivals anymore, says India captain Suryakumar

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 09:06am
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav gestures at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav gestures at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19, 2025. Photo: AFP

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said matches against Pakistan can no longer be considered a real rivalry after his side extended their recent dominance over their neighbours with a six-wicket victory in their Asia Cup Super Four clash on Sunday.

India’s second win over Pakistan at the Twenty20 tournament padded their head-to-head record in the format to 11-3 against their South Asian neighbours, with one match tied.

Played against the backdrop of lingering tensions between the two nations in the wake of their military conflict in May, there were no handshakes between the players once again.

Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal sparks outcry from Pakistan cricketers

“According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry,” Suryakumar told reporters. “But 13-0, 10-1.

“I don’t know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore.”

Defending champions India dropped four catches during the match and Suryakumar said they would address the issue ahead of their next Super Four fixture against Bangladesh on Wednesday in Dubai.

“The fielding coach has sent an email to the boys, who had butter fingers, to appear before him at his office,” the middle-order batter added.

“But this happens, it is a part of the game. I am okay with it because it happened in the first game itself, and we have more crucial games to go.”

India Pakistan Asia Cup T20 Suryakumar Yadav T20 Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan can’t be considered rivals anymore, says India captain Suryakumar

Strong start at equities, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

95% Pakistan builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

Oil inches up as tension flares in Europe, Middle East

Trump’s H-1B visa crackdown upends Indian IT industry’s playbook

Read more stories