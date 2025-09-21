BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal sparks outcry from Pakistan cricketers

  • Fakhar was not out that's the tweet, says Amir
BR Web Desk Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 09:07pm

Pakistan cricketers hit out at third umpire for opener Fakhar Zaman’s controversial out in T20 Asia Cup 2025’s Super Four fixture against India at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Fakhar blasted off with 15 off 8, before he was given caught behind in the third over on Hardik Pandya’s ball by third umpire, which scores of cricketers and cricket fans saw as a wrong decision. Even Fakhar who watched the ball being collected by the keeper was not convinced with the decision, which was evident through his gesture. Third umpire said the fingers were below the ball.

