Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s direction, teams of the Irrigation Department are fully mobilized as all possible measures are being taken to save Jalalpur Pirwala, said Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada.

He stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself is taking reports from Jalalpur city and the related area every hour. The Irrigation Department is continuously monitoring velocity and water level at different places through gauges. He added that technical committee has decided to strengthen Nooraja Bhatta Dam once again and work has started from both sides. He further apprised that heavy machinery of Irrigation Department has been fully functionalized to pave way path on the Lodhran side since last night.

Pirzada said that it is necessary to make a path due to water on one side of the dam. Heavy machinery has arrived to fill crack on the motorway side, work is ongoing from both sides. He revealed that technical team of the Irrigation Department is monitoring water level every hour. He maintained, that situation of reservoir (Pond) is being monitored. By the grace of Allah, the Almighty, Jalalpur city will remain safe.

He disclosed that water flowing towards motorway is also gradually decreasing. The process of filling 6 cracks on both sides will also start very soon.

Kazim Pirzada said that millions of Pakistani brothers were forced to suffer displacement and heavy losses as they became homeless due to devastating flood. When the flood came, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself went to inspect the flood-affected areas. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif mobilized not only the administration, irrigation department, rescue-1122 but also assembly members for the relief and rescue operations.

Pirzada said that situation in Alipur was also very bad. A relief operation was conducted in Alipur, where people needed food and medical supplies. The ministerial team supervised delivery of relief supplies for 15 hours in Sultanpur, Shahbazpur and other places.

During the meeting in the presence of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pirzada said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will announce rehabilitation program of flood victims at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025