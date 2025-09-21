Minister visits Jalalpur Pirwala Motorway breach point

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy & Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik, along with Secretary Petroleum, MD Sui Northern Gas Amer Tufail and DMD Operations Saqib Arbab, visited the Jalalpur Pirwala Motorway breach point Saturday. On this occasion, directions were issued to urgently complete the emergency bypass line in order to ensure uninterrupted gas supply.

As a precautionary measure, the said transmission pipeline had already been isolated due to the recent high-level floods in Rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej. Field teams are present on site and are continuously monitoring the situation. As soon as the water level recedes to a safe limit, repair and restoration work on the pipeline will be initiated immediately.

Meanwhile, gas supply to Punjab and northern regions continues smoothly through the parallel line, and there has been no disruption in supply in any city of the province.

During the visit, Ali Pervaiz Malik conducted a detailed inspection of the 36-inch diameter gas pipeline damaged in the recent floods. He was accompanied by the Federal Secretary for Petroleum Momin Agha, Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and other senior officials.

Petroleum Minister reiterated that public safety and convenience remain the government’s foremost priority, adding that all relevant departments are on high alert to ensure a prompt response to any emergency. He informed that, as a precautionary measure, the affected pipeline had been isolated in a timely manner to avert any potential loss of life or property due to the flood threat.

The Minister further stated that uninterrupted gas supply is being ensured through an alternative pipeline. Ali Pervaiz Malik instructed the on-site SNGPL management to ensure continuous monitoring of the gas transmission network, so that any potential disruption caused by the flooding could be addressed immediately.

On the occasion, Commissioner Multan, Aamir Karim Khan, briefed the Petroleum Minister on the ongoing flood relief and rescue operations in Jalalpur Pirwala.

