BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: CM Punjab

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 08:47am

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s direction, teams of the Irrigation Department are fully mobilized as all possible measures are being taken to save Jalalpur Pirwala, said Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada.

He stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself is taking reports from Jalalpur city and the related area every hour. The Irrigation Department is continuously monitoring velocity and water level at different places through gauges.

He added that technical committee has decided to strengthen Nooraja Bhatta Dam once again and work has started from both sides. He further apprised that heavy machinery of Irrigation Department has been fully functionalized to pave way path on the Lodhran side since last night.

Minister visits Jalalpur Pirwala Motorway breach point

Pirzada said that it is necessary to make a path due to water on one side of the dam. Heavy machinery has arrived to fill crack on the motorway side, work is ongoing from both sides.

He revealed that technical team of the Irrigation Department is monitoring water level every hour. He maintained, that situation of reservoir (Pond) is being monitored. By the grace of Allah, the Almighty, Jalalpur city will remain safe.

He disclosed that water flowing towards motorway is also gradually decreasing. The process of filling 6 cracks on both sides will also start very soon.

Kazim Pirzada said that millions of Pakistani brothers were forced to suffer displacement and heavy losses as they became homeless due to devastating flood. When the flood came, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself went to inspect the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif mobilized not only the administration, irrigation department, rescue-1122 but also assembly members for the relief and rescue operations.

Pirzada said that situation in Alipur was also very bad. A relief operation was conducted in Alipur, where people needed food and medical supplies. The ministerial team supervised delivery of relief supplies for 15 hours in Sultanpur, Shahbazpur and other places.

During the meeting in the presence of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pirzada said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will announce rehabilitation program of flood victims at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

floods Punjab Irrigation Department floods in Punjab Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Kazim Pirzada Jalalpur Pirwala

Comments

200 characters

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: CM Punjab

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Read more stories