Kidnapped AC of Ziarat found dead in Harnai

QUETTA: Tragedy struck Balochistan on Sunday as the body of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ziarat, Muhammad Afzal, was recovered from the Zardalo area of Harnai district, a month and a half after his abduction.

According to Risaldar Levies Headquarters Ziarat, Muhammad Imran Damar, two bodies were found in the area, one of which has been confirmed to be that of the slain officer.

The second body is yet to be identified, though it is suspected to be that of Afzal’s son, who was abducted alongside him. However, Levies officials stated that facial identification was not possible, and confirmation will only be made once the bodies reach the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Harnai.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal and his son were kidnapped from the tourist spot Zizari in Ziarat on August 10. A banned Baloch organisation had earlier claimed responsibility for their abduction.

Just a day before the bodies were discovered, the kidnappers released a video statement of the Assistant Commissioner in which he was seen relaying their demands to the Balochistan government.

The Harnai district administration has taken possession of both bodies and shifted them to the DHQ Hospital.

Authorities are awaiting confirmation of the identity of the second victim.