Security forces kill 7 terrorists in DI Khan operation: ISPR

Pakistan’s security forces killed seven terrorists, including three Afghan nationals and two suicide bombers, during an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched on September 20 on reports of the presence of terrorists linked to what it described as “Indian-sponsored terrorist groups.”

Troops engaged the hideout, killing the terrorists on the spot. A sanitisation operation was underway to clear the area, the statement added.

Forces kill five Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khuzdar

The ISPR said Pakistan expected the interim Afghan government to ensure its soil was not used for terrorists activity against the country.

It reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remained committed to eliminating terrorism “in all its forms” from the country.

PM Shehbaz lauded the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the resolve to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.