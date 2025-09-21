US House lawmakers make rare China visit to stabilise ties

BEIJING: A group of US lawmakers formally visited China for talks on Sunday, the first House of Representatives delegation to visit since 2019, as the world’s two biggest economies step up engagement in an effort to stabilise bilateral ties.

The bipartisan delegation, led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, according to a media pool report organised by the US embassy in China.