AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-26

China warns global trade tensions ‘intensifying’

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

TIANJIN, (China): Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned on Wednesday that global trade tensions were “intensifying” as he addressed the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum.

Officials including Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong are among those attending this week’s gathering in the northern port city of Tianjin, known colloquially as the “Summer Davos”.

Li said the global economy was “undergoing profound changes” — a thinly veiled reference to swingeing tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

“Protectionist measures are significantly increasing and global economic and trade frictions are intensifying,” Li added.

“The global economy is deeply integrated and no country can grow or prosper alone,” he said.

“In times when the global economy faces difficulties, what we need is not the law of the jungle where the weak fall prey to the strong, but cooperation and mutual success for a win-win outcome,” Li added.

Beijing’s number two official also painted a bullish picture of the Chinese economy, the world’s second-largest, which has been beset by slowing growth and a lull in consumer spending.

“China’s economy continues to grow steadily, providing strong support for the accelerated recovery of the global economy,” he said.

Beijing, he added, was “stepping up our efforts to implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand”.

Li said this was “promoting China’s growth into a major consumption powerhouse based on the solid foundation of a major manufacturing powerhouse”.

Beijing is eyeing growth this year of around five percent — a target viewed as ambitious by many economists.

Officials have since late last year rolled out a series of steps intended to boost spending, including key interest rate cuts and steps to encourage homebuying.

But results have been varied, just as added pressure on trade from US tariffs threatens to hit the country’s vast manufacturing sector.

Li’s speech at the WEF gathering sought to portray China as a staunch defender of a rules-based international trading system that is now under attack by the Trump administration.

His comments echoed remarks the day before by President Xi Jinping to Singapore’s Wong during a meeting in Beijing in which he called for the countries to resist a “return to hegemony” and protectionism.

Other leaders on Wednesday shared a sense of unease about being forced to choose between superpowers in a new historical period marked by increasing fragmentation and conflict.

Wong told WEF President and CEO Borge Brende during a public discussion that governments should be cautious about “abandoning the concept of economic integration”.

“Integration cannot guarantee peace, but I think it certainly gives us a better chance for peace than a ‘me first’ approach,” he said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh struck a similar chord, pointing out that the United States is Vietnam’s largest export market and China its largest source of imports.

When asked about recent trade frictions, Chinh said his country needed to pursue a “balanced” foreign policy that would allow it to be “a friend of all countries”.

“We have a good balance but we also need to be prepared as things have gone topsy-turvy lately,” he added.

China Li Qiang

Comments

200 characters

China warns global trade tensions ‘intensifying’

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

No Apr FCA for Karachiites: Trade bodies demand Nepra reject PD plea

Punjab cement makers given relief by SC

Pakistan’s energy intensity exceeds regional average: World Bank

MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

Read more stories