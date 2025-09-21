BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi scores brace to lift Inter Miami over D.C. United

  • But Messi provided the Herons insurance they would need in the 85th
Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2025 10:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi scored his 21st and 22nd goals to move into the MLS lead and added his 12th assist, leading Inter Miami to a 3-2 victory over visiting D.C. United on Saturday night.

Tadeo Allende scored the opener for Miami (15-6-7, 52 points), which completed consecutive victories in the league for the first time since winning three straight from July 5-12.

That was enough to lift the Herons into fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and keep them eight points back of East leader Philadelphia with three matches still in hand.

Christian Benteke scored his eighth goal and assisted his third for D.C. (5-16-10, 25 points), which lost for the first time in five matches under incoming manager Rene Weiler.

Substitute Jacob Murrell added a late consolation goal for D.C. after Messi’s second-half brace pushed Miami to a 3-1 lead.

Messi moved above Nashville’s Sam Surridge in the MLS Golden Boot chase after Surridge began the night with 21 goals but failed to score in his side’s 3-2 loss at Orlando.

And Messi might have had a hat trick on another night, given how often he threatened Luis Barraza’s goal in the second half.

He forced Barraza into two saves only moments after Benteke leveled at 1-1 in the 53rd minute and then restored Miami’s lead in the 66th.

With D.C. defending narrowly in its own box, Jordi Alba took a pass from Ian Fray, while Messi had cleverly drifted back into the play from an offside position.

Alba played a perfect pass between D.C. defenders to find Messi with his back to goal, and Messi turned and finished calmly past Barraza.

In the 72nd minute, Miami’s Mateo Silvetti struck the crossbar with a penalty he earned himself after he beat Barraza to the ball in the box.

But Messi provided the Herons insurance they would need in the 85th.

This time, it was Sergio Busquets providing the pass well outside the box and Messi doing most of the work himself, taking on a defender on the dribble before unleashing a shot from the edge of the area that beat Barraza to the top left corner.

Lionel Messi

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi scores brace to lift Inter Miami over D.C. United

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

President Pakistan Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone in China

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

Flaw dubbed as ‘SessionReaper’: Critical vulnerability in Adobe Commerce & Magento identified

Innovative, modern technology must for economic uplift: Ahsan

Read more stories