BML 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
CPHL 98.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
DCL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.81%)
DGKC 242.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.35%)
FCCL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.02%)
FFL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.75%)
HUBC 196.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.2%)
NBP 182.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.49%)
PAEL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.8%)
PIBTL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 190.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.7%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PRL 33.79 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.62%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
SNGP 132.91 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.5%)
SSGC 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.2%)
TPLP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.85%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 16,123 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
BR30 50,687 Increased By 270.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 156,724 Increased By 323.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 47,862 Increased By 74.5 (0.16%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi scores goal and sets up another as Miami beats Seattle

  • American Ian Fray added a Miami goal in the 52nd minute for a 3-0 edge before Mexican midfielder Obed Vargas pulled one back for Seattle in the 69th
AFP Published 17 Sep, 2025 12:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MIAMI: Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up another to spark Inter Miami over the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Tuesday in an MLS rematch of a melee-capped Leagues Cup final.

The 38-year-old Argentine striker who starred for Barcelona and led his homeland to the 2022 World Cup set up Spaniard Jordi Alba’s goal in the 12th minute and scored in the 41st to give Miami a 2-0 halftime lead in the grudge-match contest.

American Ian Fray added a Miami goal in the 52nd minute for a 3-0 edge before Mexican midfielder Obed Vargas pulled one back for Seattle in the 69th.

The Sounders had routed Miami 3-0 on August 31 in Seattle in a Leagues Cup final that ended with a benches-clearing brawl and Inter striker Luis Suarez spitting on a Sounders staff member.

“It was important, beyond having good feelings, to find ourselves with the victory against a great rival that took away the possibility of winning a competition a couple of weeks ago,” Miami coach Javier Mascherano said.

“We understood it in the best way. We played the game we had to play.”

Suarez, who apologized two weeks ago, was banned from the 2026 Leagues Cup and issued a three-match ban by MLS for his actions. The Uruguayan served his second match of the suspension in the home rematch with Seattle.

Inter Miami had slid to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-0 loss at Charlotte on Saturday but by beating Seattle improved to 14-6 with seven drawn for 49 points, leaping into fifth in the East and only eight points adrift of pace-setter Philadelphia with three matches in hand.

“We have seven finals left and our goal is to win all seven to finish first in the conference,” Mascherano said.

“It makes the expectations with us high, invites us to be competitive, always have our guard up and not relax.”

The Sounders fell to 12-8 with nine drawn for 45 points to stand fourth in the Western Conference, just one point ahead of Los Angeles FC.

Lionel Messi

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi scores goal and sets up another as Miami beats Seattle

Positive market sentiment lifts PSX, KSE-100 up 200 points

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Flood-induced food price hike pushes Pakistan’s inflation outlook higher

At least five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Oil retreats but geopolitical jitters cap declines

Systems Limited eyes potential acquisition in IT services business

Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as TOMCL bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

Read more stories