AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in ‘economic exchange’, White House says

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 09:14pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Agreements signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday will “generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion,” the White House said in a fact sheet summarizing some of the deals’ details.

Qatar signs $200bn deal to buy jets from Boeing during Trump visit

The agreements include a $96 billion deal with Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X airplanes with GE Aerospace engines, the fact sheet said. They also include a statement of intent that could lead to $38 billion in investments at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base and other air defense and maritime security capabilities, it said.

Donald Trump Qatar White House Qatar Airways Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani US Qatar investment

Comments

200 characters

US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in ‘economic exchange’, White House says

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

KSE-100 closes flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Azerbaijani envoy reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz, FM Dar, military chiefs honour troops in Pasrur: ISPR

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories