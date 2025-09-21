NA Speaker says global unity, tolerance constitute key to peace

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday emphasized that global unity, tolerance and dialogue are the foundation for lasting peace.

Marking the International Day of Peace, he stressed that peace is vital for humanity’s progress and well-being, and must be pursued through diplomacy, justice, and mutual respect rather than conflict.

The Speaker highlighted that diplomacy is central to peace, urging world leaders to prefer dialogue and understanding over hostility. “Peace cannot be achieved through violence; it can only be sustained through respect, cooperation, and justice,” he said. He added that peace is more than just the absence of war — it is built on harmony, justice, and respect for diversity. He called on the international community to protect human rights and promote equality as essential foundations for a peaceful world.

Referring to this year’s UN theme, Sadiq said Pakistan has already taken steps in this direction. He pointed out that both the National Assembly and Senate have unanimously passed resolutions condemning Israeli aggression and war crimes against Palestinians, and reaffirmed support for their right to self-determination. Similarly, Parliament has stood by the people of Kashmir, strongly condemning India’s unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, which deprived them of their special status. He said these actions show Pakistan’s commitment to the UN’s call to “act now for peace.”

The Speaker also strongly condemned Israel’s recent unprovoked attacks on Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, saying such actions violate international law and the sovereignty of these states. He said that Israel’s war-mongering, targeting of innocent Palestinian children, women, and patients, along with blocking humanitarian aid, amount to crimes against humanity.

Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir, stressing that their struggles are rooted in the basic right to self-determination. He urged the international community to support their just causes and ensure freedom, dignity, and justice.

He further said Pakistan is actively engaged in global peace efforts and consistently advocates dialogue at international and regional forums. He called on the United Nations and world powers to play their role in resolving conflicts, in line with UN Security Council resolutions, and to uphold the right to self-determination for Palestinians and Kashmiris.

“Peace-building is a shared responsibility,” he said, urging all nations to honor their commitments to international peace agreements. He expressed hope for a future guided by tolerance, justice, and unity, leading to a better and more peaceful world.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also stressed that peace is the cornerstone of global development and human welfare. He said tolerance, empathy, and mutual respect are vital to building a harmonious society. On the International Day of Peace, he reminded that dialogue must replace confrontation, and only collective resolve can end conflicts.

He noted that Pakistan’s Parliament has always stood for peace and justice, pointing to unanimous resolutions on Palestine and Kashmir as proof of its commitment. “Our parliamentary consensus sends a clear message — Pakistan firmly stands for peace, justice, and the right to self-determination in line with international law,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025