Digital services: Jazz and NADRA Tech ink MoU

Tahir Amin Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz and NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), the commercial arm of the National Database and Registration Authority, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate digital services and strengthen identity verification systems for citizens across Pakistan.

According to government sources, the MoU proposes a long-term collaboration where Jazz’s mobile applications could be linked with NADRA’s Pak ID platform, enabling seamless identity verification and enhanced access to citizen services. The collaboration could also facilitate the issuance of Jazz SIMs and mobile wallets directly at NADRA service centers, offering greater convenience to customers.

As part of the collaboration, NADRA’s biometric technology could be deployed across Jazz sales channels to ensure secure customer authentication. The workflow for SIM and wallet activation may also be integrated within NADRA’s CNIC issuance process, creating an end-to-end digital onboarding experience.

In addition, citizens may be able to use Pak ID–based single sign-on (SSO) for fintech and other Jazz digital platforms. Both organizations could also explore business-to-business opportunities in cloud hosting, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity services. The MoU also proposes the establishment of a Joint Steering Committee to oversee implementation and monitor progress, and ensure smooth execution. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to full compliance with data protection laws, end-to-end encryption, and the secure use of identity data, sources revealed. “This partnership with NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) reflects Jazz’s Service Co vision – moving beyond connectivity to enable platforms that improve lives and livelihoods,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz at the signing ceremony on Friday. “By combining Jazz’s digital infrastructure with NTL’s trusted identity services, we are creating a stronger foundation for inclusive access to essential services and digital financial tools for all Pakistanis,” he added.

Officials said the agreement marks a significant step towards Pakistan’s digital transformation, combining the strengths of the country’s leading mobile operator and its national identity authority to deliver innovative, secure, and citizen-centric services.

