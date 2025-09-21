Euronext wheat eases

PARIS: European wheat futures fell on Friday amid a lull in export demand and as some participants booked profits following a two-week high, traders said.

December wheat on Euronext was down 0.7 percent at 191.00 euros (USD224.35) per metric ton at 1549 GMT, easing back from Thursday’s two-week peak of 193.25 euros.

Chicago wheat also eased, with a firmer dollar and the absence of agriculture from initial readouts of a call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping weighing on US market.

Since hitting contract lows in early September, Euronext futures have drawn support from steadying Russian prices and a rally in Chicago grains.