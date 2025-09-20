Asia Cup: Pakistan cancel pre-match press conference ahead of clash with India

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket team cancelled on Saturday its scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of the Super Four fixture against India in the Asia Cup on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav sidestepped the no-handshake issue ahead of the Asia Cup rematch against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, choosing to focus instead on the bat and ball.

The Group A clash between the fierce rivals last Sunday ended on a bitter note when Indian players refused to shake hands with their opponents.

It was the first meeting between the regional neighbours since a four-day cross-border conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had demanded the removal of Andy Pycroft as match referee for the must-win group game against the hosts. Zimbabwean Pycroft oversaw that clash last Sunday.

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in key Asia Cup clash

Pakistan’s last group game against the United Arab Emirates was delayed for an hour due to the stand-off before the matter was resolved. The PCB claimed Pycroft apologised.

Pycroft remained the match referee for Wednesday’s game and is still scheduled to officiate on Sunday.

Indian media has reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for Sunday’s clash.

Suryakumar changed the subject when asked about the handshake issue and Pycroft’s presence, saying “It will be a good contest between the ball and the bat”.

He added: “Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that’s the best thing to shut the noise. It’s easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult.”

India won all three of their group games, edging out a brave Oman by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday as well as beating Pakistan by seven and the UAE by nine wickets respectively.

Suryakumar praised minnows Oman, appearing in the Asia Cup for the first time, for putting up a good fight.

“I feel they played a good brand of cricket,” he said of a team who ended on 167-4 in reply to India’s 188-8.

“They batted very well but we also managed to give a good outing to our players.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan cancelled its pre-match press conference, apparently to avoid having to discuss the handshakes.

“Pakistan will not be holding their pre-match press conference today,” said a message from the Asian Cricket Council.

This is the second consecutive time that Pakistan has cancelled their press conference following the handshake incident.