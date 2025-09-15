BML 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
Pakistan coach disappointed India did not shake hands at Asia Cup

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2025 01:08pm

DUBAI: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said they were disappointed by India’s decision not to shake hands after Sunday’s politically-charged Asia Cup match between the bitter neighbours.

India won the Group A encounter by seven wickets in the first cricket match between the sides since a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

While the match itself passed without incident, there was no shaking of hands between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end.

“We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, we obviously are disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that,” Hesson told reporters. “We sort of went over there to shake hands and they’d already gone into the changing room.

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in key Asia Cup clash

“That was a disappointing way for the match to finish, and a match we were disappointed for the way we played, but we were certainly willing to shake hands.”

Pakistan captain Salman Agha did not attend the presentation ceremony, which New Zealander Hesson said was a “follow-on effect” of India’s refusal to shake hands.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated their victory to their armed forces at the ceremony, and expressed solidarity with the victims of the April 22 attack in Indian Kashmir which triggered the conflict.

In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar said the players were aligned with the Indian cricket board and government.

“We took a call (on not shaking hands). We came here to just play the game. We have given a proper reply,” said the batter.

Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan remains suspended since 2013 and the arch-rivals play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

Sunday’s match went ahead despite calls in India for the team to boycott it.

India could face Pakistan twice more at the tournament, including in the September 28 final should the teams advance that far.

