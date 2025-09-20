BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says will meet Trump next week as Russia intensifies attacks

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:54pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would meet US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week as Russia intensified strikes across his country.

Russia carried out one of its largest aerial attacks overnight, firing 40 missiles and some 580 drones at Ukraine in a barrage that killed at least three people and wounded dozens, Zelensky said Saturday.

A Ukrainian strike, meanwhile, killed four people in Russia’s southwestern Samara region, local governor said, in one of the deadliest Ukrainian retaliatory strikes on Russia since Moscow launched its invasion in 2022.

Zelensky said he would hold “a meeting with the President of the United States”, adding he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia during the talks with Trump.

Ukraine has insisted on Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has however warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable and legitimate targets.

A US-led push for a quick end to the war has stalled and Russia effectively ruled out a meeting between Putin and Zelensky – something that Kyiv says is the only way towards peace.

Ukraine plans ‘controlled exports’ of some of its weapons

“We expect sanctions if there is no meeting between the leaders or, for example, no ceasefire,” Zelensky said in comments released by the Ukrainian presidency on Saturday.

“We are ready for a meeting with Putin. I have spoken about this. Both bilateral and trilateral. He is not ready,” Zelensky added.

In Russia’s latest aerial assault of Ukraine, “a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building” in the central city of Dnipro, Zelensky said earlier on social media.

He posted pictures of cars and a building on fire and rescuers carrying a person to safety amid rubble scattered nearby.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the strikes killed one person and wounded at least 30, with one man in a serious condition, regional governor Sergiy Lysak said.

‘Intense’ fighting

The strikes come a day after three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of Estonia – a NATO member on the alliance’s eastern flank – an allegation Moscow denied.

But it triggered fears in the West of a dangerous new provocation from Moscow after Poland last week complained that around 20 Russian drones overflew its territory.

Zelensky repeated the call for “joint solutions” to shoot down drones over Ukraine “together with other countries”.

Russia, which has been chipping away at Ukrainian territory for months, announced on Saturday its troops had captured the village of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, “intense actions” were ongoing in the key area of Kupiansk, Zelensky said, referring to a rail hub Ukraine recaptured in its 2022 offensive.

In Russia, four people were killed “in an enemy drone attack last night,” Samara governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on social media.

He earlier said “fuel and energy facilities” were targeted, without specifying the damage.

Ukrainian General Staff said “strategic objects of the Russian aggressor were struck”, adding its forces “inflicted damage” on the Saratov Oil Refinery and struck the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara region.

“Preliminary information indicates that explosions and fires were recorded at the site as a result of the strike,” it said on social media.

The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday its air defence alert systems “intercepted and destroyed” 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 27 over the Saratov region and 15 over the Samara region.

Three rounds of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have failed to yield anything more than large-scale prisoner exchanges.

Russia has maintained a series of hardline demands, including that Ukraine fully cedes the eastern Donbas region – parts of which it still controls.

Kyiv has rejected territorial concessions and wants European troops to be deployed to Ukraine as a peacekeeping force, something Moscow sees as unacceptable.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine peace talks War Ukraine Russia's war in Ukraine Ukraine attacke

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky says will meet Trump next week as Russia intensifies attacks

Finally, Power Div unveils CTBCM

At UN, Pakistan pushes for diplomatic solution to Iran nuclear issue as sanctions loom

Suryakumar sidesteps handshake issue ahead of India-Pakistan rematch

494 suspects involved in hawala, hundi ‘arrested’, Rs1.49bn ‘recovered’ this year

Police nab two suspects in Sukkur camel amputation case

Prominent economist Waqar Masood Khan passes away

Asia Cup 2025: Who plays whom in Super Four fixtures?

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,700 in Pakistan

US to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in blow to tech

PPL appoints Sikandar Ali Memon as new CEO, MD

Read more stories