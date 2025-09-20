Gold price per tola gains Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs390,300 after a gain of Rs1,700 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs334,619 after it accumulated Rs1,458.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs387,500 after a decline of Rs1,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,685 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $17, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also increased to Rs4,542 after gaining Rs114.