PPL appoints Sikandar Ali Memon as new CEO, MD

BR Web Desk Published 20 Sep, 2025 10:43am

Pakistan Petroleum Limited, a leading exploration and production (E&P) company in Pakistan, has appointed Sikandar Ali Memon as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD).

“We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of Pakistan Petroleum Limited at its meeting held on 19th September 2025 has approved appointment of Sikandar Ali Memon, existing Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the CEO / MD of the company, with effect from 21st September 2025, till his retirement or appointment of a regular CEO of the company, whichever is earlier,” read a statement on Friday.

The BoD of PPL appreciated the services of the outgoing CEO, Imran Abbasy, “as he successfully concludes his three-year tenure with the company on 20th September 2025 and wishes him all the best for the future”.

As per information available on PPL’s website, Sikandar Memon joined the E&P on November 1, 2023 as COO.

A seasoned professional with over 30 years of diverse international and national leadership experience in oil and gas production, Memon has worked with leading oil and gas companies, including British Petroleum (BP), Aramco, Petronas, Occidental Petroleum and United Energy Pakistan (UEP), in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Prior to joining PPL, Memon’s last assignment was with UEP as Head of Production Engineering and Technology. Besides, he has also served in leading international E&P companies in key positions. These include Manager Petroleum Engineering and Operations at ADNOC Group UAE, Head of Technical Support Unit at Saudi Aramco and Senior Production Technologist at Petronas, Malaysia, besides serving as Senior Staff Engineer at BP Pakistan.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering (PE) from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Sindh and attended various advanced-level courses in PE from Petroleum Institute Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited E&P psx companies PSX notice appointment PSX stocks Managing Director Sikandar Ali Memon PPL CEO CEO MD appointment

