BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-20

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The evolving new world order benefitting us

“Sometimes our enemies help us.” “India is not helping us though, to be honest, Indian pervasive influence in...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

“Sometimes our enemies help us.”

“India is not helping us though, to be honest, Indian pervasive influence in international relations is kinda dissipating as ours is rising.”

“I agree, but can I point out two factors that…”

“I know the two factors – the Field Marshal and Shehbaz Sharif.”

“They are not factors silly - they are critical elements in our rising influence on the world scene.”

“What is the difference between factor and element in your world view?”

“An element is a unique chemical substance composed of only one atom.”

“And factor?”

“In mathematics, it’s a number that divides another exactly.”

“Can I say one of the gentlemen is undoubtedly an element while the other is……”

“No you can’t say that, anyway when I said sometimes enemies help us I was referring not to India but to Israel and I reckon attacking the residential high-end Doha area may, I repeat may have had a role in our defence pact with the Saudis. I mean we are the only Muslim nuclear country, and we can checkmate any other nuclear power from an attack.”

“Right you are, but the effectivity may take time, I don’t think the Arabs would be as gauche as summarily ending the deal with the Americans.”

“And another factor…”

“Careful of what you say.”

“Sorry another element is our long time relationship with China, India if you recall has that kind of a relationship with Russia, and my point is that China is the US’s peer competitor not Russia.”

“Russia has emerged as a superpower…”

“Yes, but China is the competitor with its economy fast catching up with the US.”

“Right, so the evolving new world order is benefitting us.”

“Yes, and India with all the expensive French Rafales that it bought from its massive foreign exchange reserves…”

“Ha ha yes indeed but did you hear that Macron has sent three Rafales to patrol Poland’s border…”

“I thought experts said that the drones were not attacks one and were delivered by Ukraine which pieced together with duct tape some of the ones they may have retrieved from their own territory.”

“Long live the narrative of the European Commission members and the Three Stooges – Larry, Moe and Curly Joe.”

“Excuse me?”

“The leaders of Germany, France and the UK.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif PARTLY FACETIOUS international relations

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The evolving new world order benefitting us

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories