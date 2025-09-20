BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-09-20

‘Pakistan’s voice of conscience at the UN’

Qamar Bashir Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor carried by the newspaper on Thursday and yesterday. It was more than a diplomatic win of Pakistan at the forum of the global body, so to speak; it was a narrative triumph, a moment where Pakistan’s honor was defended, its sacrifices acknowledged, and Israel’s distortion dismantled.

For Pakistan, it was a reminder of the power of words when spoken with conviction, and for the Muslim world, it was proof that a principled voice could still rise above the noise of power politics.

This intervention was not an isolated act but part of a larger continuum of Ambassador Iftikhar’s work. Again and again at the United Nations, he has projected the suffering of Gaza and the West Bank with unflinching clarity. In June this year, he declared before the General Assembly that “the situation in Gaza is a stain on our collective conscience.

Over fifty-five thousand lives have been lost, including eighteen thousand children and twenty-eight thousand women. Infrastructure has been razed—homes, hospitals, schools, cultural heritage, places of worship. Famine looms. Humanitarian workers and UN personnel are being attacked with impunity.

This is not just a humanitarian catastrophe; it is a collapse of humanity.” These were not the words of a man speaking only for Pakistan. They were the words of a diplomat mobilizing the conscience of the world, urging not only the Muslim community but all of civilization to act, to recognise that without justice there can be no peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

UN Gaza Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan’s voice of conscience at the UN’

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories