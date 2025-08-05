Telenor’s acquisition by PTCL: CCP seeks further clarity on key issues

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has sought further clarity from the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on key issues related to the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited (TP) and Orion Towers (Private) Limited (OT), according to a CCP statement on Tuesday.

The development comes as PTCL officials briefed the CCP about the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers.

“In continuation of proceedings under Section 11(6) of the Competition Act, 2010, the senior management of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited appeared before the bench of the Competition Commission of Pakistan.

“During the proceeding, PTCL presented a detailed briefing on the company’s proposed business plan, claimed efficiencies, and regulatory accounts. The briefing was in relation to its proposed acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited,” a CCP statement read.

“The commission sought further clarity on key issues to ensure a comprehensive assessment of the merger’s impact on competition and consumers.”

Telenor Group had earlier stated in February that it expected the PTCL-Telenor merger to complete in the first half of 2025.