Balochistan, Hyderabad: SSGC removes 1,000 illegal connections

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has intensified its campaign against gas theft, removing over 1,000 illegal connections in major operations across Balochistan and Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations Department (SS&CGTO), working alongside the Customer Relations and Recovery departments, conducted extensive surveys and raids in theft-prone areas.

In Balochistan, the teams identified and disconnected 960 illegal gas connections. The culprits were reportedly stealing gas directly from SSGC’s main distribution lines using overhead and underground clamps to supply multiple households. All illegal equipment was confiscated on the spot, and claims will be raised against those involved.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad’s Tando Agha City area, an underground leak survey led to the discovery of over 50 illegal clamps installed on SSGC’s pipeline. These connections were supplying gas to more than 100 households. The theft clamps were removed, and repair and maintenance work was carried out to restore the network.

