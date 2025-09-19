Barring Justice Jahangiri from judicial work: PTI seeks SJC’s intervention

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday criticised Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar for barring Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from judicial work, calling the decision “unprecedented” and urging the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to intervene.

Talking to reporters, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram alleged the restraining order was a retaliatory response after Justice Jahangiri, among six IHC judges, had sent a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan expressing concerns about judicial matters.

He cited a Supreme Court verdict in the Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry case, which held that administrative orders cannot render a judge non-functional.

Akram described the move as a deviation from judicial norms, warning it could damage institutional credibility and suggested it signalled a troubling trend of targeting independent-minded judges.

The PTI also raised concerns over the withdrawal of authority from Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to hear workplace harassment complaints, which followed her reportedly taking up a case involving the IHC chief justice.

Akram called the formation of a new complaints committee by the IHC chief justice a conflict of interest.

Separately, Akram accused the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of withholding the reports of the Commonwealth and European Union observer missions on the February 8 general elections.

He alleged the delay has helped legitimise what PTI describes as a flawed electoral process and called for the immediate release of both reports.

Akram further criticised the government’s projected expenditure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to the United Nations General Assembly, stating that over $300,000 would be spent on hotel accommodations for the delegation.

He labelled the spending “unjustifiable” amid ongoing economic challenges and recent flooding across the country.

The PTI reiterated its demand for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been in custody for more than 775 days.

Akram claimed Khan was held in solitary confinement without regular access to legal counsel, family, or medical care, and described the treatment of Khan and Bushra Bibi as politically motivated.

