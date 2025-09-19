BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Print 2025-09-19

Punjab CM highlights cancer treatment initiative

Recorder Report Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 08:33am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed immense satisfaction at the commencement of cancer treatment through the modern Co-Ablation technology.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan’s first Co-Ablation Center at Mayo Hospital, she reaffirmed her commitment to provide free and timely medical treatment to cancer patients across the country.

She stated that she first came across the Co-Ablation machine during her recent visit to China. She said,” Impressed by the latest technology and its potential to revolutionize cancer treatment, I immediately signed a MoU with the manufacturing company to introduce this technology in Punjab”.

She added, “Health sector was declared Punjab government’s foremost priority during my visit to China. I received a detailed briefing on Co-Ablation treatment from Chinese officials, including a video demonstration.”

Highlighting groundbreaking nature of the splendid initiative, she stated, “No hospital in the region including India, currently has a Co-Ablation machine. If we cannot spend money on the treatment of helpless cancer patients, then what else should we spend it on?” Madam Chief Minister announced that cancer patients from other provinces would also be treated at the center and reaffirmed that cancer treatment would be 100% free.

She said ,”The idea of bringing this machine to Punjab was struck when I saw it in China. Having witnessed my own mother suffering from cancer ailment, I personally understand pain and fear which a whole family experiences when one member is diagnosed with cancer.”

The Chief Minister stated that the Co-Ablation Centre at Mayo Hospital is currently treating breast, liver and lung cancers with kidney cancer treatment soon to follow. Plans are underway to expand services to include gallbladder, bone marrow and soft tissue cancers. The Chief Minister shared success stories of the first five patients treated by using this new method, calling it a promising start. One such patient, Muhammad Asghar, underwent a successful 60-minute procedure for a complex liver cancer case.

She revealed that the Co-Ablation technology involves a minimally invasive procedure where tumours are frozen at -198°C using liquid nitrogen, effectively cutting off their blood supply. The treatment can also use heating up to 80°C. Unlike traditional methods like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, Co-Ablation targets only the affected tumour, sparing healthy tissues.

Maryam Nawaz further announced plans to procure five additional Co-Ablation machines, to be installed at Nishtar Hospital Multan, Rawalpindi, and three in upcoming Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospitals. The first unit at the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, which is currently under construction is expected to become operational by December and will also be equipped with a Co-Ablation centre.

She extended gratitude to the dedicated team including Secretary Azmat Mehmood, Dr. Mahmood and Dr. Shehzad Kareem Bhatti for their hard work in establishing the centre.

“We will ensure availability of all necessary facilities and resources for cancer treatment along with imparting training to doctors and paramedical staff in this new technology,” she added. Describing Co-Ablation as a revolutionary advancement in medical science, Madam Chief Minister emphasized that Co- ablation centre is open not only for patients from Punjab but from all over Pakistan. “The opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan, especially Punjab, is a blessing.” She vowed, “Serving the distressed humanity is my sole mission.”

