BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 246.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.5%)
FCCL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.67%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
HUBC 197.31 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.1%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
NBP 189.89 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (4.2%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.36%)
PREMA 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.89%)
PRL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (9.55%)
PTC 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.1%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.17%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Markets Print 2025-09-19

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 90,743 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,307 tonnes of import cargo and 32,436 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,307 tonnes comprised of 50,820 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,- tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo,1,422 tonnes of Chickpeas, & 6,065 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 32,436 tonnes comprised of, 20,918 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 152 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo, 9,422 tonnes of Clinkers, & 2,100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships, namely Hmm Green, Bridge, X-Press Cassiopeia, Cosco New York, Nara, Hemma Bhum, & Lucky Chem, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Swan Lake, Cosco Glory, & Nave Atropos, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Hua Chuang, Hansa Africa, Hong Young Chang Sheng and DS Ocean are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 189,443 tonnes, comprising 142,190 tonnes imports cargo and 47,253 export cargo carried in 5,620 Containers (3,490 TEUs Imports & 2,130 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Etagas and Hong Young Chang Sheng & two more ships, Highway and MSC Michigan-VII carrying Chemicals and Container expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT on Thursday September 18th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

