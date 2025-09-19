Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 90,743 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,307 tonnes of import cargo and 32,436 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,307 tonnes comprised of 50,820 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,- tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo,1,422 tonnes of Chickpeas, & 6,065 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 32,436 tonnes comprised of, 20,918 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 152 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo, 9,422 tonnes of Clinkers, & 2,100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships, namely Hmm Green, Bridge, X-Press Cassiopeia, Cosco New York, Nara, Hemma Bhum, & Lucky Chem, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Swan Lake, Cosco Glory, & Nave Atropos, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Hua Chuang, Hansa Africa, Hong Young Chang Sheng and DS Ocean are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 189,443 tonnes, comprising 142,190 tonnes imports cargo and 47,253 export cargo carried in 5,620 Containers (3,490 TEUs Imports & 2,130 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Etagas and Hong Young Chang Sheng & two more ships, Highway and MSC Michigan-VII carrying Chemicals and Container expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT on Thursday September 18th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025