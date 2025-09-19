BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 246.07 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.32%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.78%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
HUBC 197.69 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.3%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 108.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
NBP 189.69 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (4.09%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.74 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.22%)
PREMA 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.63%)
PRL 36.78 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (9.37%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.5%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.05%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
TRG 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-19

India rice prices hit three-year low on weak demand, abundant stocks

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

BENGALURU, HANOI, MUMBAI, BANGKOK AND DHAKA: Prices of rice exported from India fell to their lowest level in more than three years this week, pressured by subdued demand and abundant supply, while Vietnamese rates declined to a one-month low. India’s 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted this week at USD354-USD362 per ton, down from the last week’s USD367-USD371, its lowest level since June 2022. Indian 5 percent broken white rice was priced at USD369 to USD375 per ton this week.

Exports demand is very subdued as Indian rice is more expensive than supplies from Pakistan and Thailand, said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, a leading rice exporter.

India’s rice stocks in government warehouses climbed more than 14percent from a year earlier to a record high for early September, official data showed on Wednesday.

Rice rice crop

Comments

200 characters

India rice prices hit three-year low on weak demand, abundant stocks

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Riyadh set to expand trade & investment: PM Shehbaz

India analysing ‘implications’ of Pak-Saudi agreement

All federal & provincial govt payments to go digital by June 2026 in Pakistan

Discounted tickets inflict Rs9bn loss on PIACL in 2011-16

Aurangzeb, EU envoy discuss economic cooperation

Donkey hides: Export restricted to designated slaughterhouses in GFZ

Read more stories