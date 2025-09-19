Markets Print 2025-09-19
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 18, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.01 282.50 AED 77.12 77.92
EURO 333.30 336.38 SAR 75.20 75.85
GBP 384.73 388.00 INTERBANK 281.50 281.60
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
