Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 18, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-1 Wan He Load Eastwind Ship 13-09-2025 Ethanol Company B-2 Lucky disc Eastwind Ship 17-09-2025 Chem Chemical Company B-6/B-7 Nara Dis/Load Freight 17-09-2025 Containers Connection Pak B-10/B-11 Jacob Load Gearbulk 15-09-2025 Oidendorff Clinkers Shipping B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025 Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Rabni Load Rice Noor Sons 13-09-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025 B-26/B-27 Cosco Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 17-09-2025 New York Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sopt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-press Feeders 17-09-2025 Cassiopeia Containers Sip Agency Pak Sopt-2 Georgo Dis/Load Ocean Network 17-09-2025 Washington Containers Express Pak Bridge Sopt-3 Hemma Dis/Load United Marine 17-09-2025 Bhum Containers Agencies Sopt-4 Hmm Dis/Load United Marine 17-09-2025 Green Containers Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Kmtc Manila 18-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Grande Florida 18-09-2025 D/109 Buses Sharaf Shipping Agency X-Press 18-09-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Sip Cassiopeia Agy Pak One 18-09-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Recommendation Express Pak Hui Fa 18-09-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping Msc Veracruz V 18-09-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Ramhan 18-09-2025 D/9 Package MacKinon.MacKenzie & Co of Pak Xing Ning Hal 18-09-2025 D/34820 Seahawks General Cargo Kota Manzanillo 19-09-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Xin Xin Hai 2 19-09-2025 D/L Container InternationalSip & Ports Services Hong Yong 19-09-2025 D/L Container Chang Sheng Feeder Logistics Wan Hai 316 19-09-2025 D/L Container Riazeda Belilng Bridge 19-09-2025 D/L Container Sea World ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Swan Lake 18-09-2025 Tanker - Cosco Glory 18-09-2025 Container Ship - Nave Atropos 18-09-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL MW-1 PH Giang Iron ORE Crystal Sept 16th, 2025 Minh Sea Ser MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025 Arrow Shipping PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL PIBT Nikos-N Coal Burjorjee Sept 17th, 2025 Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal PQEPT Kiran Coal Bulk Shipp Sept 17th, 2025 Australia LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL LCT Gianna Palm oil Alpine Sept 17th, 2025 QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL QICT Hua Container CMA Chuang CGM PAK Sept 17th, 2025 2nd Container Terminal QICT Hansa Container GAC Sept 17th, 2025 Africa GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL FAP Giovanni Soya Bean Ocean Sept 17th, 2025 Topic Seed ervice SSGC LPG TERMINAL SSGC Avon LPG M Sept 17th, 2025 International ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL EVTL DS Ocean Chemicals East Wind Sept 17th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hua Chuang Container CMA CGM PAK Sept 18th, 2025 Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- DS Ocean Chemicals East Wind -do- Hong Young Chang Sheng Container Feeder Logistic -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hong Young Chang Sheng Container Feeder Logistic Sept 18th, 2025 Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Sarwat Gas LPG M International -do- MSC Falcon-III Container MSC PAK -do- AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp -do- Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- Start Palm oil Alpine -do- Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do- Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Michigan-VII Container MSC PAK Sept 18th, 2025 Highway Container Samundra Shipp -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025