Sep 19, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-19

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 18, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-1               Wan He         Load           Eastwind Ship      13-09-2025
                                 Ethanol        Company
B-2               Lucky          disc           Eastwind Ship      17-09-2025
                  Chem           Chemical       Company
B-6/B-7           Nara           Dis/Load       Freight            17-09-2025
                                 Containers     Connection Pak
B-10/B-11         Jacob          Load           Gearbulk           15-09-2025
                  Oidendorff     Clinkers       Shipping
B-16/B-17         Legend         Disc           Seatrade           15-09-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Rabni          Load Rice      Noor Sons          13-09-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Fiora          -              Ocean World        31-08-2025
B-26/B-27         Cosco          Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     17-09-2025
                  New York       Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-1            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-press Feeders    17-09-2025
                  Cassiopeia     Containers     Sip Agency Pak
Sopt-2            Georgo         Dis/Load       Ocean Network      17-09-2025
                  Washington     Containers     Express Pak
                  Bridge
Sopt-3            Hemma          Dis/Load       United Marine      17-09-2025
                  Bhum           Containers     Agencies
Sopt-4            Hmm            Dis/Load       United Marine      17-09-2025
                  Green          Containers     Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Kmtc Manila       18-09-2025     D/L Container         United Marine Agencies
Grande Florida    18-09-2025     D/109 Buses           Sharaf Shipping Agency
X-Press           18-09-2025     D/L Container            X-Press Feeders Sip
Cassiopeia                                                            Agy Pak
One               18-09-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Recommendation                                                    Express Pak
Hui Fa            18-09-2025     D/L Container              Merchant Shipping
Msc
Veracruz V        18-09-2025     D/L Container            Msc Agency Pakistan
Ramhan            18-09-2025     D/9 Package               MacKinon.MacKenzie
                                                                  & Co of Pak
Xing Ning Hal     18-09-2025     D/34820                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo
Kota
Manzanillo        19-09-2025     D/L Container         Pacific Delta Shipping
Xin Xin Hai 2     19-09-2025     D/L Container             InternationalSip &
                                                               Ports Services
Hong Yong         19-09-2025     D/L Container
Chang Sheng                                                  Feeder Logistics
Wan Hai 316       19-09-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Belilng Bridge    19-09-2025     D/L Container                      Sea World
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Swan Lake         18-09-2025     Tanker                                     -
Cosco Glory       18-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Nave Atropos      18-09-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1              PH Giang       Iron ORE       Crystal       Sept 16th, 2025
                  Minh                          Sea Ser
MW-2              African        Cement         Bulk           Sept 9th, 2025
                  Arrow                         Shipping
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT              Nikos-N        Coal           Burjorjee     Sept 17th, 2025
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
PQEPT             Kiran          Coal           Bulk Shipp    Sept 17th, 2025
                  Australia
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT               Gianna         Palm oil       Alpine        Sept 17th, 2025
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT              Hua            Container      CMA
                  Chuang                        CGM PAK       Sept 17th, 2025
2nd Container Terminal
QICT              Hansa          Container      GAC           Sept 17th, 2025
                  Africa
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP               Giovanni       Soya Bean      Ocean         Sept 17th, 2025
                  Topic          Seed           ervice
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC              Avon           LPG            M             Sept 17th, 2025
                                                International
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL              DS Ocean       Chemicals      East Wind     Sept 17th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hua Chuang        Container      CMA CGM PAK                  Sept 18th, 2025
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
DS Ocean          Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Hong Young
Chang Sheng       Container      Feeder Logistic                         -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hong Young
Chang Sheng       Container      Feeder Logistic              Sept 18th, 2025
Etagas            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Sarwat Gas        LPG            M International                         -do-
MSC
Falcon-III        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
AN-61             LPG            Universal Shipp                         -do-
Santosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
Start             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nord Agano        Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Falmouth Bay      Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Michigan-VII      Container      MSC PAK                      Sept 18th, 2025
Highway           Container      Samundra Shipp                          -do-
=============================================================================

