KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 18, 2025).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
B-1 Wan He Load Eastwind Ship 13-09-2025
Ethanol Company
B-2 Lucky disc Eastwind Ship 17-09-2025
Chem Chemical Company
B-6/B-7 Nara Dis/Load Freight 17-09-2025
Containers Connection Pak
B-10/B-11 Jacob Load Gearbulk 15-09-2025
Oidendorff Clinkers Shipping
B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Rabni Load Rice Noor Sons 13-09-2025
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025
B-26/B-27 Cosco Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 17-09-2025
New York Containers Line Pak
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-press Feeders 17-09-2025
Cassiopeia Containers Sip Agency Pak
Sopt-2 Georgo Dis/Load Ocean Network 17-09-2025
Washington Containers Express Pak
Bridge
Sopt-3 Hemma Dis/Load United Marine 17-09-2025
Bhum Containers Agencies
Sopt-4 Hmm Dis/Load United Marine 17-09-2025
Green Containers Agencies
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Expected Arrivals
Kmtc Manila 18-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies
Grande Florida 18-09-2025 D/109 Buses Sharaf Shipping Agency
X-Press 18-09-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Sip
Cassiopeia Agy Pak
One 18-09-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Recommendation Express Pak
Hui Fa 18-09-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping
Msc
Veracruz V 18-09-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan
Ramhan 18-09-2025 D/9 Package MacKinon.MacKenzie
& Co of Pak
Xing Ning Hal 18-09-2025 D/34820 Seahawks
General Cargo
Kota
Manzanillo 19-09-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping
Xin Xin Hai 2 19-09-2025 D/L Container InternationalSip &
Ports Services
Hong Yong 19-09-2025 D/L Container
Chang Sheng Feeder Logistics
Wan Hai 316 19-09-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
Belilng Bridge 19-09-2025 D/L Container Sea World
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Swan Lake 18-09-2025 Tanker -
Cosco Glory 18-09-2025 Container Ship -
Nave Atropos 18-09-2025 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 PH Giang Iron ORE Crystal Sept 16th, 2025
Minh Sea Ser
MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025
Arrow Shipping
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Nikos-N Coal Burjorjee Sept 17th, 2025
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
PQEPT Kiran Coal Bulk Shipp Sept 17th, 2025
Australia
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Gianna Palm oil Alpine Sept 17th, 2025
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Hua Container CMA
Chuang CGM PAK Sept 17th, 2025
2nd Container Terminal
QICT Hansa Container GAC Sept 17th, 2025
Africa
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Giovanni Soya Bean Ocean Sept 17th, 2025
Topic Seed ervice
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Avon LPG M Sept 17th, 2025
International
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL DS Ocean Chemicals East Wind Sept 17th, 2025
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
EXPECTED Departures
Hua Chuang Container CMA CGM PAK Sept 18th, 2025
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
DS Ocean Chemicals East Wind -do-
Hong Young
Chang Sheng Container Feeder Logistic -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Hong Young
Chang Sheng Container Feeder Logistic Sept 18th, 2025
Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Sarwat Gas LPG M International -do-
MSC
Falcon-III Container MSC PAK -do-
AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp -do-
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
Start Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do-
Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Michigan-VII Container MSC PAK Sept 18th, 2025
Highway Container Samundra Shipp -do-
