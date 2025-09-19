Markets Print 2025-09-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 18, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 157,953.47
High: 158,082.55
Low: 156,978.85
Net Change: 1,775.65
Volume (000): 555,465
Value (000): 31,348,989
Makt Cap (000) 4,675,831,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,257.47
NET CH (+) 43.40
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,490.17
NET CH (+) 136.96
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,710.87
NET CH (+) 633.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,822.55
NET CH (+) 240.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,724.75
NET CH (+) 161.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,591.22
NET CH (+) 22.69
------------------------------------
As on: 18-September-2025
====================================
