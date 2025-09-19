KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 18, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 157,953.47 High: 158,082.55 Low: 156,978.85 Net Change: 1,775.65 Volume (000): 555,465 Value (000): 31,348,989 Makt Cap (000) 4,675,831,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,257.47 NET CH (+) 43.40 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,490.17 NET CH (+) 136.96 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,710.87 NET CH (+) 633.70 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,822.55 NET CH (+) 240.32 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,724.75 NET CH (+) 161.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,591.22 NET CH (+) 22.69 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-September-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025