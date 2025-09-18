BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 246.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.5%)
FCCL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.67%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
HUBC 197.31 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.1%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
NBP 189.89 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (4.2%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.36%)
PREMA 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.89%)
PRL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (9.55%)
PTC 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.1%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.17%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 16,287 Increased By 216.2 (1.35%)
BR30 51,553 Increased By 1179 (2.34%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s current account posts $245mn deficit in August

  • In 2MFY26, Pakistan’s C/A posted a deficit of $624mn
BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 04:14pm

Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $245 million in August 2025, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Thursday.

The deficit follows a deficit of $379 million (revised) recorded in July 2025 and compares with a deficit of $82 million in August 2024.

In 2MFY26, Pakistan’s current account stood at a deficit of $624 million, higher than the deficit of $430 million registered in the same period last year.

Pakistan closed FY25 with a $2.1 billion current account surplus, its first in 14 years, largely supported by a 27% jump in workers’ remittances to $38.3 billion.

The August 2025 deficit, however, indicates that sustaining a positive trend will depend on continued strength in remittances, stable exports, and controlled import demand.

According to SBP data, Pakistan’s exports of goods (FOB) were valued at $2.51 billion in August 2025, while imports stood at $4.98 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $2.48 billion. Exports of services were recorded at $671 million, compared to imports of $1,108 million, resulting in a services trade deficit of $437 million.

Workers’ remittances came in at $3.14 billion in August 2025, lower than July’s $3.21 billion, but still forming the backbone of the country’s external account.

Economists said the August shortfall highlights the challenge of sustaining the recent improvement in the current account, with stability hinging on resilient remittance inflows, steady export growth, and controlled import demand.

Pakistan Economy Remittances pakistan exports SBP State Bank of Pakistan current account deficit Pakistan imports SBP data

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s current account posts $245mn deficit in August

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

Pakistani rupee records 30th successive gain against US dollar

Citigroup, CBRE among bidders to advise Pakistan on Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment: report

Pakistan, nuclear watchdog sign Country Programme Framework for 2026-2031

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra fail to grab medal at javelin final

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in August

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

National Savings Scheme: CDNS revises profit rates on schemes

Read more stories