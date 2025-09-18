BML 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.31%)
Pakistan

Security forces kill five Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Published 18 Sep, 2025 01:09pm

Security forces killed four terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khuzdar District of Balochistan.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the military’s media wing said.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, added the ISPR.

On Wednesday, at least five terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, were killed in Khuzdar District of Balochistan.

According to a semi-annual report released by the provincial Home Department, at least 257 people, including 133 security personnel, were killed in 501 terrorist incidents across Balochistan in the first six months of 2025.

The report, covering the period from January 1 to June 30, also recorded 492 injuries, 238 of them sustained by law enforcement personnel, amid a significant surge in violence across the province.

