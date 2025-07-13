BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan

257 killed in 501 terror attacks in Balochistan in six months: Home Dept

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jul, 2025 10:21am

At least 257 people, including 133 security personnel, were killed in 501 terrorist incidents across Balochistan in the first six months of 2025, according to a semi-annual report released by the provincial Home Department.

The report, covering the period from January 1 to June 30, also recorded 492 injuries, 238 of them sustained by law enforcement personnel, amid a significant surge in violence across the province.

Compared to the same period last year, terrorist attacks increased by 45 percent, while incidents of targeted killings of non-local residents doubled. Fourteen such attacks claimed 52 lives and left 11 others wounded.

The province also witnessed 81 incidents involving explosive devices, including bombs, grenades, IEDs, landmines, and rocket fire. These attacks killed 26 people and injured 112.

Civilian areas were targeted in 39 separate attacks, resulting in 11 deaths and 29 injuries. Meanwhile, two assaults on passenger trains led to the deaths of 29 people.

A polio worker was killed in one targeted attack on a vaccination team, while nine attacks on mobile phone towers injured two individuals.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s resource-rich but conflict-prone province, has long faced a low-level insurgency, sectarian violence, and attacks by banned outfits.

The latest data, officials say, points to an alarming escalation in the scale and frequency of such threats.

