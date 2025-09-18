BML 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.53%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
CPHL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.96%)
DCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.26%)
DGKC 244.52 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.68%)
FCCL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.86%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
HUBC 196.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.74%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.3%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
MLCF 108.24 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
NBP 183.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
PAEL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 20.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
POWER 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.62%)
PREMA 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
PRL 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.23%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
SNGP 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.94%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.91%)
TREET 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,192 Increased By 121.3 (0.75%)
BR30 51,055 Increased By 681.4 (1.35%)
KSE100 157,327 Increased By 1149 (0.74%)
KSE30 47,977 Increased By 298.6 (0.63%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

  • Premier, his Saudi counterpart discuss expanding trade and investment
BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 12:24pm
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (right) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embrace each other during a meeting in RIyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 17, 2025. Photo: PMO
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (right) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embrace each other during a meeting in RIyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 17, 2025. Photo: PMO

While admiring Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s vision for the Ummah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said he was deeply touched by the “heartwarming and unprecedented welcome” accorded to him by his Saudi Arabian counterpart during his official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the escort of his aircraft by the Royal Saudi Air Force jets and a ceremonial guard of honour to welcome him spoke volumes about the “abiding love and mutual respect” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The statement has come a day after, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed “the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA)” during Shehbaz’s Riyadh visit .

Prince Salman and Premier Shehbaz signed the agreement, which clearly states: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

According to the statement, this agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

This major development took place one week after Israel attacked Qatar, in a blatant violation of international laws and territorial integrity. Following which, an Emergency Arab-Muslim Summit was held earlier this week in Doha, Qatar, where the Muslim world condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression, with some countries even suggesting to respond in kind.

PM Shehbaz said his cordial talks with Crown Prince MBS covered a wide range of issues, including regional challenges and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation on sidelines of Doha summit

He lauded Prince Salman’s vision and leadership for the Muslim world and appreciated his keen interest in expanding Saudi investments, trade, and business ties with Pakistan.

The premier expressed his hope that Pakistan-Saudi friendship would continue to flourish and reach new heights.

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz sees Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif off at Riyadh Airport on September 18, 2025. Photo: PMO
Deputy Governor of Riyadh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz sees Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif off at Riyadh Airport on September 18, 2025. Photo: PMO

PM Shehbaz was seen off by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz at the Riyadh Airport on Thursday one day after the former arrived in Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of MBS.

Saudi crown prince Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Pak Saudi ties Pak Saudi Relations Saudi visit Pak Saudi defence ties

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points amid strong buying momentum

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan, IAEA sign 5th CPF for 2026-2031

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

National Savings Scheme: CDNS revises profit rates on schemes

Toyota assembler sees vehicle demand hit as floods disrupt Pakistan economy

Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut

Read more stories