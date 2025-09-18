PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

While admiring Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s vision for the Ummah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said he was deeply touched by the “heartwarming and unprecedented welcome” accorded to him by his Saudi Arabian counterpart during his official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the escort of his aircraft by the Royal Saudi Air Force jets and a ceremonial guard of honour to welcome him spoke volumes about the “abiding love and mutual respect” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The statement has come a day after, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed “the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA)” during Shehbaz’s Riyadh visit .

Prince Salman and Premier Shehbaz signed the agreement, which clearly states: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

According to the statement, this agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

This major development took place one week after Israel attacked Qatar, in a blatant violation of international laws and territorial integrity. Following which, an Emergency Arab-Muslim Summit was held earlier this week in Doha, Qatar, where the Muslim world condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression, with some countries even suggesting to respond in kind.

PM Shehbaz said his cordial talks with Crown Prince MBS covered a wide range of issues, including regional challenges and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation on sidelines of Doha summit

He lauded Prince Salman’s vision and leadership for the Muslim world and appreciated his keen interest in expanding Saudi investments, trade, and business ties with Pakistan.

The premier expressed his hope that Pakistan-Saudi friendship would continue to flourish and reach new heights.

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz sees Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif off at Riyadh Airport on September 18, 2025. Photo: PMO

PM Shehbaz was seen off by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz at the Riyadh Airport on Thursday one day after the former arrived in Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of MBS.