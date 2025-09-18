Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

Iran will dispatch a high-level delegation to Pakistan within the next two weeks to finalise arrangements for importing Pakistani corn, as both countries move to deepen bilateral agricultural cooperation.

The development came during Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan’s meeting with Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Minister for Agriculture Jihad of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held to advance ongoing agricultural cooperation between the two countries, read a statement on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implement decisions taken by the Joint Committee on Agriculture Cooperation and agreed to facilitate imports of agricultural products in line with understandings reached during the visit of Pakistan’s Minister for National Food Security last month.

The Iranian Ministry of Agriculture Jihad will dispatch a high-level delegation to Pakistan within the next two weeks to finalise arrangements for the export of Pakistani corn to Iran.

Meanwhile, Jam Kamal Khan also thanked the Iranian side for enhancing imports of Pakistani rice and meat, according to the statement.

Iran expressed keen interest in undertaking joint studies with Pakistan’s Seed Councils on seed development and production of disease-resistant varieties, aiming to strengthen food security and agricultural innovation in both countries.

Earlier, the 22nd Session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded successfully in Tehran on September 15-16, 2025, with the signing of key protocols and reaffirmation to achieve $10 billion bilateral trade target.

The milestone session marked a significant step forward in strengthening economic, commercial, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran.