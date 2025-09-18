BML 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.53%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
CPHL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.96%)
DCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.26%)
DGKC 244.52 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.68%)
FCCL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.86%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
HUBC 196.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.74%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.3%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
MLCF 108.24 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
NBP 183.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
PAEL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 20.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
POWER 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.62%)
PREMA 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
PRL 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.23%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
SNGP 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.94%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.91%)
TREET 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,192 Increased By 121.3 (0.75%)
BR30 51,055 Increased By 681.4 (1.35%)
KSE100 157,378 Increased By 1200.2 (0.77%)
KSE30 47,995 Increased By 316.6 (0.66%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2025 12:04pm

Iran will dispatch a high-level delegation to Pakistan within the next two weeks to finalise arrangements for importing Pakistani corn, as both countries move to deepen bilateral agricultural cooperation.

The development came during Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan’s meeting with Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Minister for Agriculture Jihad of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held to advance ongoing agricultural cooperation between the two countries, read a statement on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implement decisions taken by the Joint Committee on Agriculture Cooperation and agreed to facilitate imports of agricultural products in line with understandings reached during the visit of Pakistan’s Minister for National Food Security last month.

The Iranian Ministry of Agriculture Jihad will dispatch a high-level delegation to Pakistan within the next two weeks to finalise arrangements for the export of Pakistani corn to Iran.

Meanwhile, Jam Kamal Khan also thanked the Iranian side for enhancing imports of Pakistani rice and meat, according to the statement.

Iran expressed keen interest in undertaking joint studies with Pakistan’s Seed Councils on seed development and production of disease-resistant varieties, aiming to strengthen food security and agricultural innovation in both countries.

Earlier, the 22nd Session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded successfully in Tehran on September 15-16, 2025, with the signing of key protocols and reaffirmation to achieve $10 billion bilateral trade target.

The milestone session marked a significant step forward in strengthening economic, commercial, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran.

pakistan exports Jam Kamal corn export Pakistan and Iran Pakistan Iran ties Pakistan Iran Barter trade

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points amid strong buying momentum

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan, IAEA sign 5th CPF for 2026-2031

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

National Savings Scheme: CDNS revises profit rates on schemes

Toyota assembler sees vehicle demand hit as floods disrupt Pakistan economy

Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut

Read more stories