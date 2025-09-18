22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

ISLAMABAD: The 22nd Session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded successfully in Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran, on September 15-16, 2025 with signing of key protocols and reaffirmation to achieve USD10 billion bilateral trade target.

The milestone session marked a significant step forward in strengthening economic, commercial, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, underscoring a shared commitment to mutual prosperity and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, participated in the JEC session held in Tehran and the Iranian delegation was headed by Minister for Roads Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq.

The session reviewed bilateral relations and agreed upon a strong framework for future cooperation. Emphasis was placed on expanding collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transport, housing, health, education, and cultural exchanges.

At the conclusion of the session, both ministers signed the relevant protocols on behalf of their respective governments.

Key outcomes of the 22nd JEC session include a reaffirmed commitment to achieving a bilateral trade target of USD10 billion, as envisioned by the leadership of both nations. In trade and investment, both sides emphasized the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers, operationalising border markets and promotion of regular business to business meetings to enhance commercial ties.

In energy and infrastructure, consensus was evolved to enhance electricity exchanges, including resuming construction of a 220 KV transmission line to Gwadar and exploring renewable energy projects. A Joint Working Group will promote investment in the power sector, while cooperation in water resource management and sustainable urban development was also prioritized.

In agriculture and environment, both sides committed to implementing agreements on veterinary health, combating pests, and collaborating on agricultural seeds and equipment, alongside joint strategies to address climate challenges like sand and dust storms and mangrove conservation.

Transportation and connectivity were key focus areas, with agreements to strengthen road, rail, air, and maritime transport links. This includes increasing rail cargo volumes, enhancing air navigation services, and exploring ferry services for passengers, including Zaireen, between seaports.

Cultural and educational ties were bolstered through plans for cultural festivals, media collaborations, academic partnerships, student exchanges, and vocational training programmes.

Health sector collaboration was advanced with agreements on joint training, pharmaceutical registration, and cross-border disease surveillance. A Joint Committee on Labour Cooperation will facilitate worker mobility in sectors such as construction, textiles, and agriculture.

Both nations also reaffirmed their commitment to counter-narcotics efforts through intelligence-based operations and enhanced border cooperation, while proposals to streamline visa processes for businessmen and drivers were discussed.

Addressing the closing session of JEC, Jam Kamal Khan expressed satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the talks and the signing of a comprehensive protocol that sets a clear roadmap for future cooperation.

He emphasized the mutual commitment of both countries to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, transportation, customs facilitation, and industrial development, along with expanding cooperation in agriculture, renewable energy, science and technology, health, education, tourism, and youth affairs.

He commended the dedication of the technical teams from both sides for their role in finalizing the agenda and producing tangible outcomes.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of people-to-people linkages, cultural exchange, and joint efforts to address shared challenges such as climate change, water management, and counter-narcotics. He expressed optimism that the progress achieved would pave the way for deeper cooperation and looked forward to hosting the 23rd JEC session in Islamabad.

In her remarks at the closing session, Iranian Minister Farzaneh Sadeq welcomed the outcomes of the 22nd JEC and expressed confidence in the growing momentum of bilateral cooperation. She emphasized Iran’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Pakistan through enhanced trade, infrastructure development, transit facilitation, and energy collaboration.

The Minister highlighted the importance of regional connectivity and logistics integration, noting that improved transport corridors would benefit not only both nations but the wider region. She also acknowledged the significance of collaboration in areas such as urban development, housing, agriculture, health, education, and technology.

Commending the professionalism and dedication of both delegations, Iranian Minister underscored the importance of institutional mechanisms like the JEC in turning shared vision into concrete results.

